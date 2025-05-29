W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,571 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley makes up about 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $92,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRB. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $76.38.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

