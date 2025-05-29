Marotta Asset Management Sells 237,340 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 49.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,340 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 1.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5%

SCHP opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $27.06.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.