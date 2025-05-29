Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.630-7.630 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.630-7.630 EPS.
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
NYSE:VEEV opened at $235.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.27. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $170.25 and a 52 week high of $274.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,565. This represents a 41.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
