Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.630-7.630 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.630-7.630 EPS.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $235.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.27. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $170.25 and a 52 week high of $274.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,565. This represents a 41.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

