Top Hotel Stocks To Watch Today – May 28th

Booking, Vail Resorts, Carnival Co. &, Hilton Worldwide, Las Vegas Sands, Marriott International, and Expedia Group are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that own, manage or franchise hotels and other lodging properties. Their market performance is driven by factors such as occupancy rates, average daily room rates, travel demand and broader economic conditions. Investors often evaluate these stocks using industry-specific metrics like RevPAR (revenue per available room) and seasonality trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded up $35.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5,486.89. 66,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,856.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4,903.73. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,505.28.

Vail Resorts (MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $17.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.17. 1,874,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $199.45.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,621,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,817,017. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of HLT traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.95. The stock had a trading volume of 690,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,623. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.69. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $194.93 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

LVS traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.91. 3,336,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,117,801. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Shares of MAR traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $265.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.92 and a 200-day moving average of $266.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.32. The company had a trading volume of 540,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,151. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $207.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.78.

