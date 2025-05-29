Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 493,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,862 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $61,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $110.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.85.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

