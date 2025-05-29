iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $127.85 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

