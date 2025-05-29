Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $22.20 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $22,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,881,000 after purchasing an additional 987,233 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,693,000 after purchasing an additional 869,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,771,000 after purchasing an additional 57,736 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,734,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,936,000 after purchasing an additional 690,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,463,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,874,000 after purchasing an additional 235,409 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $112.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.42. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $131.59.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. TD Cowen cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

