Q1 Earnings Forecast for EQR Issued By Wedbush

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a report released on Wednesday, May 28th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE EQR opened at $68.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $59.41 and a 12 month high of $78.84.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $17,701,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,696,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,152,000 after purchasing an additional 198,344 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.6925 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.73%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

