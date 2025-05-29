What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for BOX Q2 Earnings?

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOX in a report issued on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson analyst L. Schreiner anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOX’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOX. UBS Group upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. BOX has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $37.66.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $415,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,440,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,029,853.80. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $320,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,979,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,591,342.40. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,377 shares of company stock worth $2,060,714 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 115.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 332.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 519.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

