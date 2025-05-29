MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $17,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%

SCHR stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

