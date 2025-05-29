AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 143,744 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,359 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,255,000 after acquiring an additional 365,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of T opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $29.03.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

