Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Sells 500 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $196.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.83 and a 200-day moving average of $206.78. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 19.90%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Arete Research raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.22.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

