What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Titan Machinery Q2 Earnings?

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Titan Machinery in a report released on Tuesday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.61). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TITN. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Titan Machinery Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.21. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $594.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.76 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Titan Machinery news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 138,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,221.68. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,182 shares of company stock worth $439,661. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,817,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,964,000 after acquiring an additional 948,707 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth approximately $10,716,000. Voss Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 684,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after buying an additional 401,302 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 500.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 452,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 377,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,969,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

