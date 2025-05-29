Marotta Asset Management Sells 3,520 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $180.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.86. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $134.11 and a 12 month high of $193.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.