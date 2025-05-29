Hobart Private Capital LLC Buys 950 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 33,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AT&T by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,431 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $2,183,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.5%

AT&T stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $198.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 68.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

