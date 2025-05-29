950 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Bought by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 950 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,785,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $724,517,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $313,911,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,520,000 after acquiring an additional 737,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 816,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $225,385,000 after acquiring an additional 600,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $310.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.96. The firm has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,920. This trade represents a 42.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. This represents a 17.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

