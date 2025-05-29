Cullen Investment Group LTD. Has $1.01 Million Stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. trimmed its holdings in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jay Schroeder sold 2,154 shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $27,355.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,077.40. This trade represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerrit A. Marx sold 320,472 shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $3,730,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,583.04. The trade was a 46.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,866 shares of company stock worth $5,081,828. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Price Performance

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.50.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNH. Citigroup lifted their price target on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Northland Capmk raised CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

