Hobart Private Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Hobart Private Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 1.8% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 192,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,122,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,887,000 after buying an additional 345,522 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.1977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

