SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,161,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,676 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $91,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,426,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,292,000 after purchasing an additional 422,112 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 117,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPMB opened at $21.65 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76.

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

