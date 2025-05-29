Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and traded as low as $13.00. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 5,800 shares traded.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Siemens Gamesa supplies wind turbines and power solutions to customers. The company is a global leader in the renewable energy industry specifically in the development, installation, maintenance, and manufacturing of wind turbines. Siemens Gamesa’s vision is to be the global leader in the renewable energy industry driving the transition towards a sustainable world.
