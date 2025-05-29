Mark Alvino Sells 2,000 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) Director Mark Alvino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $12,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,975.30. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Alvino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Mark Alvino sold 8,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $45,440.00.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $306.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Equities analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABEO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

