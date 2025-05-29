Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Kestrel Gold shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 110,000 shares trading hands.

Kestrel Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

Get Kestrel Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kestrel Gold

In related news, insider John Bernard Kreft bought 233,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,550.00. Insiders own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Kestrel Gold Company Profile

Kestrel Gold Inc, an early-stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Fireweed located near Kitimat, British Columbia; and the flagship QCM project covering an area of 69 square kilometers located in northern British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kestrel Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kestrel Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.