Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Shares Down 7% – Here’s What Happened

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.38 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01). Approximately 27,506,313 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 11,644,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Mila Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of £2.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Mila Resources alerts:

Mila Resources (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mila Resources

Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mila Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mila Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.