UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $19,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 16,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,004,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 306,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,229,805.34. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $1,532,684.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 364,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,716,477.44. This trade represents a 9.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $38.91 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.60 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

