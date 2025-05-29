Kera Capital Partners Inc. Raises Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of G. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 529.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $87,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,940. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on G. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

NYSE:G opened at $44.07 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

