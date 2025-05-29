Brokerages Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) PT at $164.63

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.63.

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho set a $155.00 target price on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teleflex from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $121.12 on Friday. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $119.08 and a fifty-two week high of $249.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.52.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $700.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

