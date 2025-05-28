Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Acquires 1,705 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 219.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 630.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 1,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.84, for a total value of $960,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,858.36. The trade was a 21.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,969 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,314 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $746.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.79, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.52 and a 12 month high of $748.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $610.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $607.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $652.73.

View Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.