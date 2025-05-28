CWC Advisors LLC. Sells 302 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

CWC Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 1.2% of CWC Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,476,000 after acquiring an additional 930,784 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,591,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,054,000 after buying an additional 1,589,941 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,943,000 after purchasing an additional 43,972 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,453,000 after buying an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 859,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after purchasing an additional 262,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $129.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.