318,304 Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Bought by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 318,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $829,092,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $291,289,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2,527.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,319,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,089 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $128,542,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $107,155,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKR. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

