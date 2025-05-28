Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $640,000 in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.5% of Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. AG Asset Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,267,000. XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,167,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 29,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.07.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

