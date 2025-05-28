Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $14,264,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,237,066 shares in the company, valued at $110,998,993.14. This trade represents a 11.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $400,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,960,482.29. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 913,850 shares of company stock worth $31,235,950. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

