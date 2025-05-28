Hara Capital LLC Buys 36,907 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hara Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 212.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,284 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 36,907 shares during the period. Halliburton accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hara Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 12,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 84,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 17,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $258,226.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,486.40. This trade represents a 11.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,279,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,525. The trade was a 28.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,457 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halliburton

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.