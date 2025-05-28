Members Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,952 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Members Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Members Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Keystone Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,344,000. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $492,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $271.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

