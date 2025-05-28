Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,848 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

