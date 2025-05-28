Old North State Trust LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $189.65 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.71.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

