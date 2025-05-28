Copia Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.4% of Copia Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $304.50 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $211.54 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.91.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

