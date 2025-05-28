NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $17.90 Million Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $17,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average of $96.22.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.58.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

