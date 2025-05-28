Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.25% from the company’s previous close.

SMTC has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Semtech from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Semtech Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.88. Semtech has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $79.52.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $109,622.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,368.51. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 72.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 68,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 28,812 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 149.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 12,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 411,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,629 shares during the period. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $1,804,000.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

