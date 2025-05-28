GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Free Report) dropped 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 111,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 55,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

GGL Resources Stock Down 20.0%

The stock has a market cap of C$3.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

GGL Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GGL Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits, as well as diamonds. The company holds interests in the McConnell Creek project located in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia; the Providence Greenstone Belt located in the northeast of Yellowknife, Slave Craton; and the Nevada Lithium project consists of various lithium sediment bearing mining claims in Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GGL Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGL Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.