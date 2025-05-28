Hara Capital LLC Has $430,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Hara Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

