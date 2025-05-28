Objective Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,235 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,235 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 265,902 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,599 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $201.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $209.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

