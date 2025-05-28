Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Plans May 25 Dividend of $0.08

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a may 25 dividend on Monday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0808 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a 151.7% increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous may 25 dividend of $0.03.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

CRT opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 262.62% and a net margin of 88.08%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

