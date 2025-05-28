Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Unloaded Sen. John W. Hickenlooper

Senator John W. Hickenlooper (D-Colorado) recently sold shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK). In a filing disclosed on May 26th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $250,001 and $500,000 in Formula One Group stock on May 9th.

Senator John W. Hickenlooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 5/9/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) on 4/25/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 3/18/2025.

Formula One Group Stock Down 0.6%

FWONK opened at $96.70 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $102.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.09 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Formula One Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Formula One Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 405,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $4,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,449.20. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FWONK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.57.

About Senator Hickenlooper

John Hickenlooper (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Colorado. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hickenlooper (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Colorado. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Hickenlooper also ran for election for President of the United States. He did not appear on the ballot for the Democratic convention on August 18, 2020. Hickenlooper was the 42nd governor of Colorado from 2011 to 2019. He was prevented by term limits from seeking re-election in 2018. On March 4, 2019, Hickenlooper announced that he was running for president of the United States. On August 15, 2019, Hickenlooper suspended his presidential campaign. Hickenlooper previously served as mayor of Denver from 2003 to 2011, during which time the city hosted the 2008 Democratic National Convention. John Hickenlooper was born in Narberth, Pennsylvania. Hickenlooper earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in geology from Wesleyan University in 1974 and 1980, respectively. His career experience includes working with Buckhorn Petroleum and founding a brewpub.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

