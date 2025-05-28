Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.61 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Copa has a payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Copa to earn $17.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Copa Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE CPA opened at $108.55 on Wednesday. Copa has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $109.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.99 and its 200 day moving average is $93.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.51. Copa had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $899.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copa will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Copa stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.83% of Copa worth $31,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

