Rep. Byron Donalds Sells Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently sold shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU). In a filing disclosed on May 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NU stock on April 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NU alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 3/20/2025.

NU Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NU stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NU. UBS Group cut their price target on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NU by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 107,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 34,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in NU by 13.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 21,830,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,714 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in NU during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 51.0% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,555,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NU by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

About NU

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.