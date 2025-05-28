Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.0% per year over the last three years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of NUS opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $364.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,319,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after buying an additional 88,088 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 350,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 137,475 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

