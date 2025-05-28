California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,312 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 463,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,312 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $49,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,988.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NET opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -735.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.79.

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $1,015,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,257,848.98. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $5,504,419.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,143.70. The trade was a 84.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,913 shares of company stock valued at $66,395,593. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

