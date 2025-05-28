California State Teachers Retirement System Has $51.66 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,092 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $51,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

