CWC Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,362 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

CWC Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 4.1% of CWC Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 415,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,338 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 211,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 710,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,310,000 after buying an additional 36,070 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.40. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.66 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1983 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

