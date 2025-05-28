Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LEU. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

LEU stock opened at $127.86 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.81.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%. Centrus Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $359,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 589.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

